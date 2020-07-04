Maren Morris Deletes All Instagram Pics Of Newborn Son After Mommy Shaming Gets Out Of Control!

The mommy shaming has reached be a lot of for Maren Morris to handle!

The country music singer, fresh off her huge success with Girl over the past year, has been none too shy about sharing pics of her newborn 3-month-old son Hayes on her behalf official Instagram account. But following a particularly strong streak of critics on trips this week, it appears the 30-year-old momma has had enough of showing the general public her cute child. Oh, no!

It all started about four days ago, when Morris posted that picture that you see (above), showing herself holding little Hayes while floating along in a lake float shaped like a car. The pic is adorable — we love the matching swimsuits — but almost soon after sharing it, fans jumped on the nation crooner for not having her son in virtually any inflatable protection gear, considering how young he is.

One comment lamented having less life jackets, simply adding “wow” to the note, while yet another negatively said (below):

“Gust of wind — baby is toast.”

Yikes! Who says that?! sure, it’s probably sound advice, but like, isn’t there a better way to convey your case than saying something so dark and negative that way?? Come on…

Morris quickly limited the number of comments that could be made on the post, and tried to limit the damage from those who had already had something negative to say there. Her husband, Ryan Hurd, also clapped back at the mommy shamers in his own social media marketing post later this week, adding (below):

“I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom. My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture. Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. Later, nerds.”

Well said!

Morris herself even noted in a comment response that she was sick of defending her motherhood from so many criticisms, writing (below):

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. 😑”

Wow! And she wasn’t kidding… not really a couple days later, all IG pics of Hayes — except for this latest one on the inflatable device — had been completely scrubbed from her account, and she was left with nothing to show publicly of the child.

That’s where you’re at now, mommy shamers!

Great work!!! (Not.)