Maren Morris begged critics on Instagram not to humiliate her for her topless picture session.

On March 18, the “Circles Around This Town” singer turned to Instagram to post a shot of herself from her 2019 Playboy session. In the picture, she stood topless with a cowboy hat. She shared a remark from a follower on her Instagram Story, encouraging Morris to “Please dress appropriately.” “RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ,” Maren answered.

“Letting all weirdos understand that women in country music control their sexuality too,” Morris said on her Instagram Story after the discussion.

Maren Morris Is Not Shy To Express Her Sexuality

Morris’ post in the comments area was praised by her peers in the profession.

“Proud of ya,” remarked singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun, while LeAnn Rimes added, “I like this shot!” You have a great appearance! The people who are spewing nonsense are DYING to express this aspect of themselves. Not restraint, but an expression.” Kyle Richards of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dubbed Morris a “smoke show,” while Jenna Dewan supported him with three heart emojis.

Maren Morris has already debunked the concept that she should hide her sexuality. In 2020, she retaliated on Instagram to a troll who slammed a shot in which her hair obscured her breasts. Body positivity has been a focus of Maren’s in recent years.

Maren Morris dressed in a small swimsuit to show off her shape in April 2021, a little over a year after giving birth to her son Hayes. She criticized the pressure on new mothers to return to their pre-baby bodies. Maren enthusiastically displayed the photo, calling herself to be a “f**king bada**.” Maren won the top honor for Song of the Year as well as Female Artist of the Year at the American Country Music Awards 2021.