Marega’s objective revealed amid interest from Premier League clubs

The Malian forward is supposedly bring in interest from a variety of clubs in the English top-flight this summertime

Porto striker Moussa Marega is intending to play in the Premier League and he has actually been gotten in touch with by a number of clubs in England, according to his representative Aziz Ben Aissa.

Marega is stated to be bring in interest from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Ham United this summertime after contributing 14 objectives and 7 helps for Porto who won the domestic double of Primeira Liga and Portuguese Cup last season.

The 29-year-old Mali worldwide has actually been at Porto because 2016 and his present offer is anticipated to end in June 2021.

“At 29, Moussa is no longer old enough to have dreams,” Ben Aissa informed A Bola.

“Playing in the Premier League, more than an impression, is an objective, as it will be for a lot of footballers.

“Yes, it holds true that I have actually been gotten in touch with by a number of English clubs.

“If a company occurs that enables FC Porto to make excellent cash with the transfer, that would be ideal and would make Moussa extremely pleased, due to the fact that what he liked most was to pay back FC Porto for the financial investment made by the club in a lot of years of agreement.”

Two years back, Marega revealed his adoration for the Premier League and his desire to continue his profession in England.

