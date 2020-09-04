Marcus Rashford wants to to ‘break the cycle of hardship’ in UK child poverty

The 22-year-old, after successfully pressuring the UK government in June into reversing its decision to not extend free school meal vouchers throughout the summer holidays for children from low-income families, announced earlier this week he has joined forces with some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets and food brands as he continues his campaign against child food poverty in the country.

Rashford has personal experience of the impact government support can have, explaining that his family relied on free meals and food banks when he was a child.

And now, with the help of the likes of FareShare, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose amongst others, he is trying to “help us break the cycle of hardship.”

