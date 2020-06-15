Marcus Rashford urges Government to reverse scrapping free meals for schoolchildren during summer holidays

Around 1.3 million young ones in England are registered for free school meals but Food Foundation estimates that about 200,000 children have had to skip meals during the pandemic because their families cannot access adequate food.

Campaigners have threatened to take the Government to court for not providing free school meal vouchers during the summer holidays. At present, there are plans only to assist around 50,000 of the very disadvantaged young ones through a £9m package of summer activities and lunches.

And Rashford has warned the Government which they could lose a generation of fans, who may possibly ordinarily have now been supporting England at the European Championship finals this summer prior to the tournament was delayed per year, unless they answer their pleas for help.

“This summer should have been filled with pride once more, parents and children waving their flags, but in reality, Wembley Stadium could be filled more than twice with children who have had to skip meals during lockdown due to their families not being able to access food,” Rashford wrote.

“As their stomachs grumble, I wonder if those 200,000 young ones will ever be proud enough of the country to pull on the England national team shirt 1 day and sing the national anthem from the stands.

“10 years back, I would have now been one of those young ones, and you could not have heard my voice and seen my determination to become part of the solution.

“This isn’t about politics; this is about humanity. Looking at ourselves in the mirror and feeling like we did everything we’re able to to protect people who can’t, for whatever reason or circumstance, protect themselves. Political affiliations aside, can we not absolutely all agree that no child ought to be going to bed hungry?

“Food poverty in England is a pandemic that could span generations if we don’t course correct now.”

In an interview the other day, when that he received a High Sheriff Special Recognition award for his charity work in Greater Manchester, Rashford said he will “keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from”.

Last Christmas, Rashford also launched the “In-The-Box” campaign together with Selfridges to offer food and supplies for Manchester’s homeless community.

Alongside Manchester City forward and England team-mate Raheem Sterling, who would like to create a racism taskforce that sees players lead the fight against discrimination in football, Rashford is now one of the country’s most influential black voices.

The United striker said he’d listened to many stories of hardship from worried or depressed parents who have lost their jobs during the pandemic and cannot afford to pay for food or household bills.

“People are existing on a knife’s edge: one missed bill is having a spiral effect, the anxiety and stress of knowing that poverty is the main driver of children ending up in care, a system that is designed to fail low-income families,” Rashford wrote. “Men, women, caregivers, are calling out for our help and we aren’t listening.”

One of five siblings, Rashford detailed how his mum, Melanie, worked full-time on minimum wage to provide for her young ones in inner-city Manchester but said that “the system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked”.