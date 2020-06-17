Marcus Rashford: UEFA president praises Manchester United forward for free-school-meals win | Football News





Marcus Rashford

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has praised Marcus Rashford for using his position as a “vehicle for good”.

The Manchester United forward wrote an open letter to MPs this week urging the Government to reverse its decision to not award free school-meals vouchers in England – for which not exactly 1.3 million young ones are eligible – outside of term time.

The Manchester United and England forward followed that up by having an impassioned article in The Times on Tuesday, detailing his connection with growing up using food banks and receiving free meals as a child.

That prompted a Government U-turn, with the establishment of a ‘COVID summer food fund’.

Ceferin, that also acknowledged other footballers for communicating out for the Black Lives Matter cause, mentioned at a click conference upon Wednesday: “I am very pleased that footballers are top some of this most important global debates.

“We have experienced players such as Raheem Sterling, Marcelo, Jerome Boateng and many more make crucial stands more than Black Lives Matter, and simply yesterday all of us saw Marcus Rashford switch Government coverage to stop youngsters suffering from craving for food.

“Football really can be a significant vehicle for good and the examples show of which.

“He’s a very popular football player, it’s a big, big power and obviously he is a very smart guy. We are impressed by his achievement.”

Rashford told Sky Sports that his era are “not afraid to stand up and be counted”.

UEFA identified their strategies on range haven’t recently been enough and therefore are in covers improving BAME representation within senior jobs.

“We know that the situation is serious, and it is more and more serious every day,” said Ceferin.

“It is actually early to express it with all the public due to the fact we don’t have decided concretely yet yet we know the strength of football as well as the power of ruling bodies is usually huge.

“The campaigns that we had were not enough. We tried a lot but still we should come to the next level.”

There are currently zero black authorities among the 27 people chosen by European soccer for the ruling committees of UEFA and TIMORE.

The only non-white elected individual is Nasser al-Khelaifi, the particular Qatari president of Paris Saint-Germain that represents night clubs in UEFA’s decision-making physique.