Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker will ‘keep fighting’ to tackle child hunger | Football News

Marcus Rashford has vowed to “keep fighting until no child in the united kingdom has to worry about where their next meal is coming from”.

The Manchester United striker headed up a campaign in colaboration with FareShare throughout the lockdown period, originally aiming to raise £100,000 to help supply food to kids who normally have free school meals but are currently unable to access them.

That target was reached in a matter of days and Rashford has already helped raise a lot more than £20m for the charity.

The England international announced on social media on Thursday that the new target, to raise enough money by the conclusion of June to supply three million meals to vulnerable people, has now been reached.

And whilst I’m celebrating this, there’s SO much more to do. Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the united kingdom has to worry about where their next meal is coming from. This is England in 2020 and families need help (2) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2020

In a message to his followers to Twitter, he wrote: “Guys, I’ve amazing news!

“We had an objective that by end of June we might be able to supply 3 million meals to susceptible people over the UK. Today we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all so much for the support.

“And whilst I’m celebrating this, there’s so much more to do.

“Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from. This is England in 2020 and families need help.”

Ole: Man Utd mentally ready for restart

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is able to see his team coming together since their reunite to training

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been encouraged by Manchester United’s “camaraderie” in training and is confident his squad will have the right mentality when the Premier League season resumes.

United are due to face Tottenham away on June 19 in their first match since beating LASK 5-0 in the Europa League on March 12.

“The first game is two weeks away so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again,” the United manager told the club’s official website. “Everyone knows that we will have to be at our most readily useful, have to be focused against Tottenham.

“Gradually now, as we’ve got in to contact training, you can see more of the edge but in addition the camaraderie and team bonding.

“That’s vital for me in a team. That’s one of the main things, that we are a team and the team goes before anything else.”

