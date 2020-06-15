Marcus Rashford: Manchester United and England forward urges government to make U-turn on food voucher scheme | Football News





Marcus Rashford insists he will keep on to tackle the issue of child hunger

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has urged the UK government to reconsider its decision not to extend the existing food voucher scheme to the school summer holidays.

The national voucher system was introduced in March to help low-income families feed their children when schools were closed under lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vouchers worth £15 weekly are eligible for the groups of about 1.3m kids in England who are on free school meals, but ministers announced earlier this month that the scheme would not run during the summer holiday period.

Rashford says he could be recovering well after his back injury and covers his assist FareShare to help provide children with food while schools are closed

Manchester United and England striker Rashford has raised more than £20m for charity after partnering with FareShare during the lockdown period and insists he can “keep fighting” to tackle the problem of son or daughter hunger. In a powerful and passionate open letter to MPs, that he urged them to reverse their decision.

“This is not about politics; this is about humanity,” Rashford said. “Looking at ourselves in the mirror and feeling like we did every thing we could to protect those that can’t, for reasons uknown or circumstance, protect themselves. Political affiliations aside, can we not totally all agree that no child should really be going to bed hungry?

“Food poverty in England is really a pandemic that may span generations if we don’t course correct now.

“The Government has brought a ‘whatever it takes’ approach to the economy – I’m asking you today to extend that same thinking to protecting all vulnerable kids across England.

“I encourage you to hear their pleas and find your humanity. Please reconsider your decision to cancel the food voucher scheme within the summer holiday period and guarantee the extension.

“This is England in 2020 and this is an issue that needs urgent assistance. Please, while the eyes of the nation are on you, make the U-turn and make protecting the lives of some of our most vulnerable a top priority.”

Rashford has helped the FareShare charity raise significantly more than £20m all through lockdown

‘I might have been just another statistic’

Around 5m people in households with children have struggled to put food on the table every day during the coronavirus crisis, while a third of kids on free school meals did not have adequate alternative options, according to Food Foundation estimates.

In the letter, Rashford – who received a High Sheriff Special Recognition award for his work in Greater Manchester last week – writes about his own experiences as a young child and casts his mind back to his senior England debut.

“On a week that would have opened Euro 2020, I wanted to reflect back to May 27th, 2016, when I stood in the middle of the Stadium of Light in Sunderland having just broken the record for the youngest player to score in his first Senior International match,” he said.

Rashford scored on his senior England debut against Australia in 2016

“I watched the crowds waving their flags and fist-pumping the three lions on their shirts and I was overwhelmed with pride not just for myself, but for all those who had helped me reach this moment and achieve my dream of playing for the England national team.

“Understand: minus the kindness and generosity of the community I had around me, there wouldn’t function as the Marcus Rashford you see today: a 22-year-old Black man fortunate enough to make a career playing a game I really like.

“My story to get here is all-too-familiar for families in England: my mum worked full-time, earning minimum wage to make sure we always had a good dinner on the table. But it was insufficient. The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked.

Guys, I’ve AMAZING news!! 😬😬😬 We had a target that by end of June @fareshareuk would be able to supply 3million meals to susceptible people over the UK. TODAY we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all SO much for the support (1) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2020

“As a family group, we relied on break fast clubs, free school meals, and the type actions of neighbours and coaches. Food banks and soup kitchens were not alien to us; I recall very plainly our visits to Northern Moor to collect our Christmas dinners every year. It’s only given that I really comprehend the enormous sacrifice my mum produced in sending me away to live in digs aged 11, a decision no mother would ever make lightly.

“This Summer should have been filled with pride once more, parents and kids waving their flags, in reality, Wembley Stadium might be filled significantly more than twice with children who’ve had to skip meals during lockdown due to their families perhaps not being able to access food. (200,000 kids according to Food Foundation estimates).

Rashford is Manchester United’s top scorer this season with 19 goals in all competitions

“As their stomachs grumble, I wonder if those 200,000 children will ever be proud enough of these country to pull on the England national team shirt 1 day and sing the national anthem from the stands.

“As a Black man from a low-income family in Wythenshawe, Manchester, I could have been just another statistic. Instead, due to the selfless actions of my mum, my family, my neighbours, and my coaches, the only stats I’m associated with are goals, appearances and caps. I would be doing myself, my family and my community an injustice if I didn’t stand here today with my voice and my platform and ask you for help.”

Rashford: Man Utd stronger after lockdown

Rashford says Manchester United are in a “much stronger position” in front of the Premier League’s return than they were if the league was suspended in March.

United were in good form prior to the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to proceedings, having gone unbeaten in their previous 11 matches in all competitions.

The break has allowed Rashford to recover from the trunk injury that kept him out of the most of those games and he could be now ready to help United grab where they left off in their first match in over 90 days, away to Tottenham on June 19 – live on Sky Sports.

“I think coming out of this lockdown we are in a much stronger position than we were going into it,” that he told Stretty News.

“I think we just need to just take each game as it comes and perhaps not get too ahead of ourselves. We work hard in training, gelling as a team with players returning from injury, etc.

“For me personally, I felt I was having my best season to date before the injury hit so now I’m back fully fit I’m determined to push on.”

Rashford suffered a right back injury against Wolves in February, but is ready to get back when the Premier League resumes

