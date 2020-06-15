Marcus Rashford letter: Read Manchester United striker’s plea to government in full

Below is a letter sent by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford to the government:

To all MP’s in Parliament,

On per week that would have opened Uefa Euro’20, I wanted to reflect right back to May 27th, 2016, when I stood in the middle of the Stadium of Light in Sunderland having just broken the record for the youngest player to score in his first Senior International match. I watched the crowds waving their flags and fist-pumping the three lions on their shirts and I was overrun with pride not only for myself, but also for all of those who had helped me reach this moment and achieve my desire playing for the England national team.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Understand: without the kindness and generosity of the city I had around me, there wouldn’t be the Marcus Rashford you see today: a 22-year old Black man fortunate enough to produce a career playing a game I really like.





My story to arrive here is all-too-familiar for families in England: my mum worked full-time, earning minimum wage to make sure we always had a good dinner on the table. But it was inadequate. The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked.

As a household, we relied on break fast clubs, free school meals, and the type actions of neighbours and coaches. Food banks and soup kitchens were not alien to us; I recall very obviously our visits to Northern Moor to collect our Christmas dinners every year. It’s only given that I really comprehend the enormous sacrifice my mum made in sending me away to live in digs aged 11, a decision no mother would ever make lightly.

This Summer should have been filled with pride once more, parents and kids waving their flags, but in reality, Wembley Stadium could be filled more than twice with kids who have had to skip meals throughout lockdown due to their own families not having the capability to access food. (200,000 kids according to Food Foundation estimates).

Read more

As their stomachs grumble, I wonder if those 200,000 children will ever be proud enough of their country to pull on the England national team shirt one day and sing the national anthem from the stands.

Ten years back, I would have now been one of those kids, and you could not have heard my voice and seen my determination to become part of the solution.

As many of you realize, as lockdown hit and schools were temporarily closed, I partnered with food distribution charity FareShare to help cover some of the free school meal deficit. Whilst the campaign is currently distributing 3 million meals per week to those most susceptible across the UK, I recognize it’s not enough.

This isn’t about politics; this is about humanity. Looking at ourselves in the mirror and feeling like we did everything we’re able to to protect those who can’t, for whatever reason or circumstance, protect themselves. Political affiliations aside, can we not all agree totally that no daughter or son should be going to bed hungry?

Food poverty in England is just a pandemic which could span generations if we don’t course correct now. Whilst 1.3 million children in England are registered at no cost school meals, one quarter of these kids have not been given any support considering that the school closures were ordered.

We depend on parents, a lot of whom have observed their jobs evaporate due to Covid-19, to play substitute teacher during lockdown, hoping that their young ones are going to be focused enough to learn, with only a small percentage of the nutritional needs met in those times.

This is just a system failure and without education, we’re encouraging this cycle of hardship to continue. To put this pandemic in to perspective, from 2018-2019, 9 out of 30 children in any given classroom were living in poverty in the UK. This figure is expected to rise by an additional 1 million by 2022. In England today, 45% of children in Black and minority ethnic groups are now actually in poverty. This is England in 2020…

I am asking you to listen to their parent’s stories when i have received 1000s of insights from people struggling. I have listened when fathers have explained they are fighting depression, unable to sleep, worried sick about how precisely they are going to support their own families having lost their jobs unexpectedly, headteachers who are personally covering the cost of food packages because of their vulnerable families after the school debit card has been maxed out; mothers who can’t cover the cost of increased electricity and food bills during the lockdown, and parents who are sacrificing their own meals for their kids. In 2020, it shouldn’t be a case of one or the other.

I’ve read tweets over the last little while where some have placed blame on parents for having kids they ‘can’t afford’. That same finger could have been pointed at my mum, yet I grew up in a loving and caring environment.

The man you see stood in front of you today is a product of her love and care. I’ve friends that are from middle- class backgrounds who have never experienced half the normal commission of the love I’ve gotten from my mum: a single parent who would sacrifice everything she had for the happiness. They are the kind of parents we are referring to. Parents who work every hour of the day for minimum wage, most of them working in hospitality, a sector which has been locked down for months.

During this pandemic, people are existing on a knife’s edge: one missed bill is having a spiral effect, the anxiety and stress of realizing that poverty could be the main driver of kids ending up in care, something that is designed to fail low- income families. Do you know simply how much courage it requires for a grown man to say, ‘I can’t cope’ or ‘I can’t support my family’? Men, women, caregivers, are calling out for the help and we aren’t listening.

I also received a tweet from an MP who told me ‘this is why there is a benefit system’. Rest assured, I am fully aware of the Universal Credit scheme and I am fully aware that most families applying are experiencing 5-week delays. Universal Credit is simply not really a short-term solution. I also know from talking to people that there exists a 2-child- per-family limit, meaning someone like my mum would only have been able to cover the cost of 2 of her 5 kids. In April 2020, 2.1 million people claimed unemployment-related benefits. This is definitely an increase of 850,000 just since March 2020. As we approach the conclusion of the furlough scheme and an interval of mass unemployment, the issue of daughter or son poverty is just going to get worse.

Parents like mine would depend on kids’ clubs within the Summer break, providing a safe space and a minumum of one meal, whilst they work. Today, parents do not have this as an option. If confronted with unemployment, parents like mine would have been down at the job centre first thing Monday morning to find any work that allows them to support their own families. Today, you will find no jobs.

As a Black man from the low-income family in Wythenshawe, Manchester, I possibly could have been yet another statistic. Instead, due to the selfless actions of my mum, my family, my neighbours, and my coaches, the only stats I’m connected with are goals, appearances and caps. I’d be doing myself, my loved ones and my community an injustice easily didn’t stand here today with my voice and my platform and ask you for help.

The Government has taken a ‘whatever it takes’ approach to the economy – I’m requesting today to extend that same thinking to protecting all susceptible children across England. I encourage you to hear their pleas and find your humanity. Please reconsider your choice to cancel the food voucher scheme within the Summer holiday period and guarantee the extension.

This is England in 2020, and also this is an issue that needs urgent assistance. Please, while the eyes of the world are for you, make the U-turn and make protecting the lives of a number of our most vulnerable a premier priority.

Yours sincerely,

Marcus Rashford