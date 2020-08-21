Marcus Mariota continues to struggle at Raiders camp

Marcus Mariota’s battles with the Las Vegas Raiders throughout camp has actually ended up being a constant style.

Derek Carr has his reasonable share of haters, and those exact same folks have actually been hoping previous Tennessee Titans first-round choice Marcus Mariota would be able to take his beginning task far from his throughout training camp.

It does not appear like there’s any opportunity of that occurring at at any time quickly.

While Carr continues to look sharp for the Las Vegas Raiders in practice, the reverse can be stated forMariota Throughout camp so far, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has actually had a hard time strongly to enter into any sort of a groove tossing the pigskin around.

FYI: Another shakey day for @Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota, who hasn’t looked sharp throughoutcamp Lack of an offseason/chemistry with receivers/new system are all apparent. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 20, 2020

New Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Marcus Mariota hasn’t had a strong start to his time in the Bay Area

The Raiders signed Mariota to a two-year, $17.6 million agreement inMarch As quickly as the pen was put to paper, the expectation was he ‘d be able to push Carr for the beginning function, with Jon Gruden speaking extremely of Mariota.

However, Mariota’s battles have actually been kept in mind time and time once again. Mariota invested the very first 5 years …