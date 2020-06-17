Marco Stiepermann to return to Norwich training following positive coronavirus test | Football News





Norwich City’s Marco Stiepermann has since recorded two negative coronavirus tests

Marco Stiepermann has been cleared by the Premier League to return to Norwich City training after initially testing positive for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old was 1 of 2 positive cases from 1,200 tests conducted throughout the Premier League during round eight of testing, that has been published on Saturday, June 13.

The midfielder, who remained asymptomatic for the duration of, had proved for the Canaries in the behind-closed-doors 2-1 friendly win against Tottenham the last day.

Stiepermann straight away went in to self-isolation for seven days according to government guidelines and looked to have been eliminated of Norwich’s Premier League game against Southampton this Friday.

However, whilst in self-isolation, Stiepermann took two further tests, with both returning negative results allowing him to return to group training on Thursday.