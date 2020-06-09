Marco Silva targets Premier League return insisting he is ‘better manager’ after Everton sack | Football News



















Marco Silva is eager to return to the Premier League and he is assured his previous experiences with Everton, Watford and Hull City have made him a greater supervisor

Marco Silva needs to return to handle within the Premier League above all others however insists he will look ahead to the correct membership.

The Portuguese was sacked as head coach of Everton final December after a tough begin to the season left them in need of their targets, however he is now eager to return to work in no matter kind soccer takes after the coronavirus pandemic.

Silva insists he is a greater supervisor now due to his expertise at Goodison Park, after having time to mirror on what occurred throughout his 19 months on the membership – particularly through the pandemic lockdown.

Marco Silva’s 19-month stint as Everton boss ended with a 5-2 defeat to rivals Liverpool

“No doubts it is my aim to manage in the Premier League, ” he stated in an unique interview with Sky Sports News.

“I really like the Premier League. I’ve managed three completely different golf equipment within the Premier League and it is the hardest competitors on this planet.

“We have many issues to maintain proving within the Premier League and it is one thing I’m in search of in my future. I do not know if it is going to be quickly or not, however after all it is my purpose.

“I am preparing for the right one. That doesn’t mean it has to just be in the Premier League. I have targets to manage in different leagues as well. I am not desperate to go for anywhere.

“This lockdown stopped the world somewhat bit and you must have a look at life, which is changing into the correct approach step-by-step, and soccer too.

“There is no doubts I’m a greater supervisor now. I keep in mind after I joined the primary membership within the Premier League what I needed to show in that second. I took a danger with Hull as a result of the membership was not I one of the best place within the desk.

“But it was a fantastic period for me. And when I go again, I have to prove again – because you have to prove yourself every day in football. For sure I have to be a better manager now.”

Although he respects Everton’s determination to let him go, with a membership aiming for the European locations struggling in 18th place following a 5-2 defeat to rivals Liverpool, the 42-year-old Silva believes he and his group have been arduous accomplished by inside positive margins.

2:55 Marco Silva admits he was annoyed by Everton’s enterprise within the switch market throughout his remaining season answerable for the membership Marco Silva admits he was annoyed by Everton’s enterprise within the switch market throughout his remaining season answerable for the membership

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on everything,” he stated. “When I left it was a tricky determination for everybody. I had the arrogance with my workers and the gamers that we are going to get issues once more for us. But I’ve to respect it was made. The place within the desk was not good.

“In soccer, most of the choices now we have to make within the second, after which you’ll be able to look to analyse the sport and should you needed to do one thing completely different. But soccer is within the second and you must put together your group for the following sport.

“The market was tough for us as a result of we had a tricky market the season earlier than. We did incredible, the best way we end, and I stated it might be key for us to get stronger this season and the season after. It was a key scenario nevertheless it was a tough marketplace for us. We signed younger gamers once more, and most of them got here within the final week of the market. It’s all the time tough It’s to not discover excuses however now we have to be open.

“We had robust moments by which we weren’t fortunate in any respect. We scored three personal objectives in that interval. I consider myself and the workers labored actually arduous and gave our most however typically issues do not go the best way we needed. The Brighton and the Tottenham video games particularly was very unusual what occurred on the pitch.

“But after we had moments we didn’t play the way we wanted and as manager I have to take responsibility.”

