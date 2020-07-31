Marco Polo Ultralight Drone/UAV/Model Rocket Location and Recovery System – No GPS or Cell Service Required – No Monthly Fees – Never Lose your Drone Again – Starter System for 1 Aircraft



Protect your RC aircraft investment with a Marco Polo RC Model Recovery System. Marco Polo is the only long range, up to 2 miles line-of-sight, tracking system that works everywhere you fly – or unintentionally land – with no need for GPS reception or cellular service and no monthly fees. The Marco Polo tag transceiver weighs just 12 grams so it will not affect your aircraft’s performance yet it gives you up to 10 days to locate your model. Marco Polo will not interfere with any of your on-board radio systems because it does not transmit any RF energy until activated by the hand-held locator from the ground. In the case of a long-range fly away you can place the locator into search mode and head off in the general direction of the crash or perform a grid search, Marco Polo will search every inch of the surrounding area as you move and then guide you to the exact location, within inches. Up to 2 additional tag transceivers can be added to the system at any time and the Marco Polo locator is compatible with both RC and pet tracking tags.

Simple to setup and use, single button-push to begin searching for lost RC model with real-time distance and direction feedback

Works anywhere, totally self-contained, no GPS or cell network required, no monthly service contracts, ideal for remote areas

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery in transceiver tag gives you up to 15 days to find your lost model

Super small, compact tag transceiver easily fits on even small RC models, weighs only .42 oz. (12 g)

Does not interfere with RC radios – Marco Polo only transmits when you activate search mode from the handheld locator