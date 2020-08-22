Marco forecast to become hurricane as governors urge residents to take precautions By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Tropical Storm Isaias effects Northeast U.S. in Sea Girt



By Brendan O’Brien and Erwin Seba

(Reuters) – Marco, one of 2 hurricanes headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast, was forecast to reinforce into a hurricane later Saturday as seaside governors prompted residents to get ready for the extraordinary weather condition occasion amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tropical Storm Marco, situated about 105 miles (168.98 km) east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico with winds of 65 miles per hour, was anticipated to magnify as it moved through the Yucatan Channel into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center’s newest publication.

To the east, Tropical Storm Laura was loading 40 miles per hour winds as it moved west at 18 miles per hour about 30 miles southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, the center stated. It is forecast to struck the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday, NHC forecasts reveal.

The 2 storms concurrently working their method into the Gulf is an unusual weather condition occasion that might damage the area with destructive winds, rains and storm rises. There have actually never ever been 2 typhoons in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at the exact same time, according to theNational Hurricane Center The last time 2 cyclones remained in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remained in 2002.

