Marco Andretti took Mario’s advice ahead of Indy pole-winning run

The more youthful Andretti, who completed runner-up in his very first Indy 500, has likewise 3 times completed the race in 3rd, however has actually begun with the front row of the three-by-three grid on just one previous event.

Today, his # 98 Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco and Curb Agajanian entry edged Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon by 0.017 miles per hour over the four-laprun With dad Michael having actually never ever made P1 at the Brickyard, it was the very first time the Andretti name had actually topped certifying here considering that Mario made his 3rd pole in 1987.

Marco Andretti had actually completed both practice days today in the leading 3, and took provisionary pole on Saturday, leading an Andretti Autosport 1-2-3-4. Asked byMotorsport com just how much he had actually thought about the numerous setups run by his colleagues– who flattered to trick when it mattered in Fast Nine certifying today (P5, P6, P9)– Andretti stated that had not been an aspect.

“I always find I do better just focusing on what my car needs and we kept it really close to home,” he stated. “My grandpa offered me great advice: ‘Let them beat you, don’ t dial yourself out. You currently understand what you have, do it once again. Let them attempt to call themselves out chasing, right?’

“Good advice so We kept it near house. I understood it was going to be harder today with the …