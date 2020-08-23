Marco and Laura update: Tropical Storm Marco tracking toward Louisiana coast; Tropical Storm Laura to make landfall as Category 2 hurricane, National Hurricane Center says

RALEIGH (WTVD)– As hurricane Marco and Laura relocation through warm waters– they are gradually however undoubtedly– making their method to hurricane status.

It’s authorities, there are now 2 tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean: Tropical Storm Marco and Laura, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If projections are appropriate, we might see something that has actually never ever taken place prior to: 2 typhoons in the Gulf of Mexico at the very same time. We have actually seen 2 systems in the gulf prior to. There were 2 hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico back in 1959, one called Beulah and the other an unnamed storm. And in 1933, a Hurricane and Tropical Storm both struck the U.S.

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?

Tropical Depression Fourteen formally enhanced into Tropical Storm Marco right before 11 p.m. Friday and is acquiring strength. The system formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Marco has optimum continual winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest through the Gulf of Mexico at 13 miles per hour.

Marco is anticipated to make landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 1 hurricane late Monday into early Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Thirteen formally enhanced into Tropical Storm Laura around 9 a.m. Friday.

Tropical Storm Laura is presently still further east and overHispaniola Some land interaction might compromise it however Laura is now anticipated to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane close to the very same location formerly struck by Marco

Laura now has …