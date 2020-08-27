March on Washington: Protesters reflect on the significance of the march this year

Thousands of protesters are anticipated to collect in the United States capital on Friday to celebrate the historical 1963 civil liberties March on Washington.

The demonstration, marking the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, was arranged previously this year in action to the authorities killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

The BBC talked to some of those preparing to go to about why it was essential to them, and what – if anything – has actually altered for black individuals in America given that 1963.

Video produced by Olivia Lang