March on Washington 2020: Activists commit to achieving MLK’s dream

The march will be a ceremony of an influential minute in United States history. It will likewise be likewise a dedication to continuing a number of the very same battles: ending cops violence, taking apart systemic bigotry and guaranteeing gain access to to the tally box.
“Dad would be very proud that people are coming together to stand up against injustice,” King informed CNN. “But certainly very sad that we’re still attempting to get justice.”
Friday’s occasion– called the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks”– will bring to an end a disastrous week, one that saw yet another Black man shot by cops. It follows a summertime that has actually seen a global outcry over the killings of Black Americans at the hands of police. And it occurs in the middle of a pandemic that has disproportionately affected people of color.
Adding to the seriousness for organizers is the November election, the lead-up to which has actually been marked by a dissentious and poisonous governmental project.
President Donald Trump has downplayed police violence against Black Americans and characterized protests in US cities as a descent into lawlessness. Meanwhile, policy modifications at the US Postal Service, in addition to Trump’s efforts to discredit mail-in voting, have actually triggered issues about disenfranchisement.
Still, offered the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement, King states he is positive that the tides are turning.
“We are on the way to a resolution, I believe, because the consciousness is awakened,” King stated. “I do not believe these young …