March for fallen Fort Hood Vanessa Guillen in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — As the tragic story of Vanessa Guillen continues to unfold, a small grouping of Houstonians want to spend their Independence Day marching in her memory.

The immigrant family advocacy group FIEL is organizing a march in Guillen’s name which will take place downtown this evening.

Guillen is a Houston-native who went missing from Fort Hood in April and is presumed to possess been murdered by a fellow soldier.

“Me and other people felt very strongly about the situation,” said Andrew Rodriguez.

Rodriguez teamed up with FIEL to march alongside the Guillen family.

“You know, I have little sisters, little nieces. Some of them do want to join the military. When I see Vanessa, I see them,” that he said.

“I cannot in good faith celebrate the 4th of July in peace knowing the events that have happened,” an organizer wrote on Facebook. “Vanessa fought for us now it’s time to fight for her!”

The group is scheduled to begin with at 5 p.m. at Discovery Green and make their way to City Hall.

