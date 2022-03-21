World Poetry Day was first celebrated in 1999 in Paris, the headquarters of UNESCO.
Worldwide, World Poetry Day was first celebrated in Armenia in 2010.
Contemporary Armenian poetry is a phenomenon that clearly depicts time and reality, which best shows a person’s relationship with the outside world.
Today’s poet has a fundamentally new attitude and aesthetic skills in recording public relations and events.
In the years of post-independence, especially in our century, human relations have already completely entered the realm of poetry, being subjected to various interpretations.
On the occasion of the World Poetry Day, the RA Ministry of Education and Science congratulates all the poets, as well as the faithful readers of poetry.
WITH THE PUBLIC OF THE MINISTRY OF KGB RA
DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.