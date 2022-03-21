World Poetry Day was first celebrated in 1999 in Paris, the headquarters of UNESCO.

Worldwide, World Poetry Day was first celebrated in Armenia in 2010.

Contemporary Armenian poetry is a phenomenon that clearly depicts time and reality, which best shows a person’s relationship with the outside world.

Today’s poet has a fundamentally new attitude and aesthetic skills in recording public relations and events.

In the years of post-independence, especially in our century, human relations have already completely entered the realm of poetry, being subjected to various interpretations.

On the occasion of the World Poetry Day, the RA Ministry of Education and Science congratulates all the poets, as well as the faithful readers of poetry.

