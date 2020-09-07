March 1 victims’ legal successors to no longer attend court hearings, lawyer says – Panorama

The legal successors of the victims of March 1 case and their representatives will no longer attend court hearings in the case, lawyer Tigran Yegoryan said in a statement on Monday, denouncing the trial as meaningless.

“Such cases and the developments around them give an opportunity to diagnose with high accuracy the real state of democracy and human rights in Armenia,” he wrote.

“Now that the preliminary investigation has basically been suspended and the trial has turned into an expensive spending of time and farce, arbitrariness prevails at the court yard and the courtroom, which is against the values and rights enshrined in the Constitution and is highly tolerated, whereas the presiding judge manages to exercise her power only over the legal successors of the victims, we stop participating in this meaningless event.

“We will reflect on our future steps based on the developments,” the lawyer said.