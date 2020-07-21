Marcelo Bielsa pays tribute to Huddersfield-bound Leeds assistant Carlos Corberan | Football News





Marcelo Bielsa has praised the backroom staff and workers at Leeds United

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has paid tribute to assistant Carlos Corberan and the remainder of his backroom staff.

Corberan is expected to be named because the new manager at Huddersfield, after they sacked Danny Cowley on Sunday, although neither club has confirmed his appointment.

Bielsa, who celebrated his 65th birthday on Tuesday, was in reflective mood following Leeds’ Sky Bet Championship title triumph that secured their place back the Premier League carrying out a 16-year absence.

“Each of them made a bigger contribution than me for the team to grow,” Bielsa said of his coaching team. “Please believe this, it is true.

“There is an example about the evaluation I’m making about my colleagues that confirms what I’m saying is not exaggerated.

“Carlos Corberan has been chosen by one Championship team to be the manager of the first team and it is a team that one year ago was in the Premier League. This proves what I am saying is true.”

Bielsa said after Leeds’ win at Derby about Sunday which he would take a seat to go over his own long term with membership owner Andrea Radrizzani recently.

“Of course, we need time to let this period pass because now all the emotions are high,” he or she added. “We need to be, all of us, calm to think more clearly.”

Leeds enjoy their ultimate game from the season in the home on Wednesday against Charlton, who need to win to guarantee their particular place in the particular Championship subsequent season.

“The goal of the match is to honour the competition,” mentioned Bielsa. “We will take the last match as seriously as we play every match in the league.”

Bielsa also got the chance to express their gratitude once again to their players in addition to extended their thanks to his health care team and everything the club’s non-playing personnel.

“There are a lot of people who made a lot for us in the shadows of the club,” Bielsa extra.

“The ladies with the food prep are wonderful individuals. In this particular isolation time period, my wife didn’t want to be here beside me, I’m dwelling alone today and this woman, Bella, once weekly used to leave outside of the door, a single container together with very delicious soup.

“Those everything is not related to the soccer, but feeling. It’s a large contribution.

“I tell this story about Bella. Maybe I should not because it’s private, but with every person with us in this club, I could say a story as I did with Bella.”