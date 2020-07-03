Marcellus Wiley Slams NBA Plan To Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Courts

Marcellus Wiley, co-host of Fox Sports 1’s Speak for Yourself, eviscerated the NBA’s reported plans to paint “Black Lives Matter” on its courts if the season resumes.

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions,” he told viewers.

Wiley delivered a detailed and passionate rebuke to the league’s plans, noting that the phrase “black lives matter” and the organization that bears that phrase are two completely different things.

He listed two dilemmas he has with the group’s mission statement after reviewing it: One, they downplay the importance of family structure and two, they seem focused on white supremacy which he known as “digging through minutiae.”

.@MarcellusWiley breaks down why the NBA’s plan to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on courts is really a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/EoCJNf7ho1 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 30, 2020

Freedom of Speech?

In an argument much like one produced by Dr. Ben Carson, Wiley notes that allowing the social justice statements creates a slippery slope for opposing views.

“It’s not a good idea,” he said. “There’s a problem with — when you start to go down this road of ‘freedom of expression,’ ‘freedom of speech,’ and how much social space is allowed for those who don’t support in that same place.”

“And that’s where I wonder where this is going to go in terms of identity politics,” continued Wiley.

“We know what identity politics does; it divides and it polarized,” he stated. “No matter how you want to look at it, that’s just the effect of it, no matter how great the intentions are. And we all know, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

The former Buffalo Bill and Dallas Cowboy also notes that his sports show consists of hosts that are black and whom replaced other black hosts, downplaying the white supremacy angle for BLM.

“I respect your space, I respect what you’re protesting for. But do you want to respect other individuals who don’t support that same protest?”@marcelluswiley rails against the “Black Lives Matter” mission statement & promotes 2-parent family structures.pic.twitter.com/iZMblAlNEn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 30, 2020

The FS1 host challenged those supporting the Black Lives Matter organization on whether they would do the same for all those opposed to the group.

“I understand. I respect your space. I respect what you’re protesting for,” that he said. “But will you respect others who don’t support that same protest?”

Let’s see what happens initially somebody kneels during the ‘Black National Anthem,’ which the NFL is reportedly planning to have sung at games throughout their opening week.

Or if an NBA fan decides to boo anyone sporting anti-police messages on the jerseys.