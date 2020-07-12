Marc Warren welcomed the coronavirus break after tumbling down the rankings | Golf News





Marc Warren admitted the coronavirus shutdown happened at a good time for him personally after the “refreshed” Scot landed his first victory for almost six years in Austria.

Warren was comfortably inside the world’s top 100 when that he last tasted victory at the Made in Denmark in August, 2014, but at the end of last year he previously tumbled out of the top 1,000 in the rankings, having made the cut only five times and recording a best finish of tied for 56th.

The 39-year-old conceded he has played “very poorly” over the last six years, so that he was grateful for the enforced three-month break which allowed him to spend time with his young family while working on his game ready for the resumption in competition.

Warren made a decision to head to the dual-sanctioned event in Austria, where that he carried their own bag, plus it proved an inspired decision as a final-round 70 was enough for him to claim a one-shot victory, the fourth of his career on the European Tour.

“2014 was the last time I’ve won, what’s happened on the golf course in the years since then, I’ve played very poorly,” said a relieved Warren afterwards. “The break has been regrettable for everyone nonetheless it came at a good time for me personally, spending a while at home and trying to get my game willing to play golf.

“It was nice to have this kind of long break with the family. The last couple weeks I’ve had the opportunity to get the right work done and get willing to play golf. Came from it pretty refreshed. Carrying my bag this week probably helped tone it down a little, just going out and playing and seeing what are the results. The result couldn’t have already been any better.

“It’s been different playing with no caddie, the first time since 2005 – so 15 years. Hopefully this is the one and only time, no matter what I say, I actually do enjoy the caddie’s company, especially on days like yesterday.

“Last night I had a few nice texts from some of the caddies who are good friends, I didn’t say it, but I was thinking I could have done with one of them yesterday, it was brutal. At times like that you appreciate what a great job they do. I’m looking forward to getting a caddie on the bag again.”

Asked if that he was leaderboard watching over the closing stages, that he said: “I was and wasn’t. In my head the tournament doesn’t start until the back nine. A lot can occur on the front nine here, there are many water about. It was tough, the wind was swirling.

“Sebastian (Garcia Rodriguez) got off to a fantastic start, made three at the first. He started 10 under, but I thought that he started 11. I had him one shot a lot better than he was. When we got to the last five or six, seeing how tight it had been, I was just attempting to commit whenever possible to the shots.

“Around the turn I hit several great shots on nine and 10, made two birdies. Hit a really good iron shot on 11, but the wind did not move it and I made bogey. I felt like that set me straight back a little bit, but I holed a good birdie putt on 15 after which a good putt on 17 that was really steep downhill from about 15 feet.

“It’s massive. Going from a few hours ago I didn’t have full status, now to be in a winner’s category and plan the year a little bit is good. I just need to keep doing what I’m doing, trying to hit one shape all the time and when I do play try and do that and try not to mess about too much.”