Marc Warren snatches one-shot win at Austrian Open | Golf News







Marc Warren received for the primary time since 2014

Marc Warren landed his first European Tour title for nearly six years after clinching a tense one-shot victory at the Austrian Open.

Warren was tied for the lead with playing-partner Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez with simply two holes remaining at the Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, however the Scot delivered a decisive blow with a birdie at the 17th which his rival couldn’t match.

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez double-bogeyed the ultimate gap

Garcia Rodriguez then received into bother at the par-three final and ran up a double-bogey 5 which was a tragic finish to a concerted title problem, whereas Warren confirmed admirable composure to shut with a par-three and full a spherical of 70 and a successful rating of 13 below par.

Warren’s win is his fourth on the European Tour, and his first for the reason that Made in Denmark in August, 2014, and he needed to dig deep down the stretch after following birdies at 9 and 10 with back-to-back bogeys which noticed him slip again right into a share of the lead with Garcia Rodriguez.

European Challenge Tour Golf Live on

The Scot regrouped to match the Spaniard’s birdie at 15, and it was Warren who held agency at the tip to edge out Germany’s Marcel Schneider, who fired his fourth consecutive 69 of the match to make sure outright second forward of Wil Besseling.

The Dutchman had made a big transfer up the leaderboard with six birdies in an outward 31, and he picked up one other at the 12th earlier than the probabilities dried up as he closed with six straight pars to remain at 11 below par.

Warren’s 70 was ok for a one-shot victory

Warren’s fellow Scots Craig Howie and Connor Syme marked the return of European Tour motion with top-four finishes on 10 below, with Howie firing a bogey-free 69 and Syme salvaging a 70 with three straight birdies from the 15th, having seen his title hopes successfully ended with three bogeys in 5 holes after the flip.

Colourful veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez, who led at the midway stage, signed off with a 70 to earn a creditable tied-for-eighth place on eight below, whereas in a single day joint-leader Nicolai von Dellingshausen dropped 4 pictures over the ultimate 4 holes to crash to seven below par.