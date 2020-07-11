Marc Warren shares 54-hole lead at Austrian Open, Connor Syme just one behind | Golf News





Marc Warren shares the 54-hole lead in Austria

Marc Warren was pleased with his capability to grind hard in terrible conditions after earning a share of the lead after the third round of the Austrian Open.

Having come off the course dripping in sweat after a hot and humid round two, the third day at the Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg was a completely different proposition as Warren managed a creditable two-under 70 which lifted him to 11 under alongside Nicolai von Dellingshausen.

Warren’s fellow Scot, Connor Syme, celebrated his 25th birthday with a three-under 69, the only bogey-free round of the third day and one of only four sub-70 scores, but overnight-leader Miguel Angel Jimenez’s bid to become the oldest European Tour winner – again – took a winner after that he struggled to a 77 and slipped five strokes off the pace.

Warren is chasing a first win since 2014

Von Dellingshausen got off to an excellent start when that he birdied three of the initial four holes, although that he bogeyed the eighth and 14th before finally getting his fourth birdie of the day on the board at the long 15th and parring in to get back a 70 and assume the clubhouse lead.

The German had company moments later when Warren also completed a two-under round, which started with a bogey-six at the initial before the 39-year-old responded with three birdies in four holes and, after yet another blemish at the ninth, he matched Von Dellingshausen’s birdie at 15.

“I’m probably as wet coming off today as I was yesterday, but with water today instead of sweat,” said Warren, who’s bidding for his fourth European Tour title but his first since hoisting the Made In Denmark trophy aloft almost six years ago.

“It was incredibly different conditions, teeing off it absolutely was the heaviest rain we’d had throughout the day. It was a grind from the start, therefore it was good to get round in under par. We were thinking if it continued like that we wouldn’t be out there a lot longer, but the course held up incredibly well. I didn’t see one little bit of water on the greens.

“As the day continues everything gets wetter and wetter, it’s tough to help keep the clubs dry. You’re trying to do all that and pay attention to hitting the shot aswell. It was a long day. It was a good birdie on 15, I was pleased to be one under on the final four or five.

“I know what to expect. Some guys haven’t won before, they might not know what to expect. I’m pretty comfortable with the situation I’m in. Hopefully a good front nine tomorrow and I’ll be in with a chance to win.”

Connor Syme is just one behind after a 69 on his 25th birthday

Birthday-boy Syme, who was runner-up to Mikko Korhonen at the Shot Clock Masters in 2018 at a similar venue, has been equally thrilled to escape the elements in addition to hand in the blemish-free scorecard which included birdies at the initial, ninth in addition to 16th when he moved to 10 under together with Spain’s Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez and Dutchman Darius vehicle Driel.

Syme seemed certain to decrease a shot at the par-four eighth opening when their tee chance found drinking water, but he or she managed to scramble a par having a bold fairway-wood shaped across the trees which often he implemented with a best putt.

“It was a brilliant birthday for sure,” stated Syme. “When we were heading down the first, We don’t think i was too upbeat about completing the rounded to be honest it absolutely was so moist, but it do definitely perish down slightly. It has been persistent rainfall all day, thus very thrilled with the score.

Miguel Angel Jimenez dropped half a dozen shots within five slots around the switch

“I started off really well. I wasn’t really out of position for seven holes, then got in a bit of trouble at the eighth, but played an unbelievable shot – a five wood sliced around the trees – after hitting it in the water and rolled it in for par, so that kept things going and then birdied the ninth which was a playing hard.”

Joost Luiten, the 2013 champion, will be one additional back after having a 72, nevertheless Jimenez will require something specific to break their own record because the oldest champion on Tour following an awful run regarding holes possibly side in the turn.

The 56-year-old Spaniard has been going properly at 2 under via six, nevertheless he bogeyed the 7th and then double-bogeyed both the 9th and 10th before falling further photos at 11, 14 in addition to 15 when he slipped coming from 13 below to more effective under k?rester for the event.