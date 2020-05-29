Marc Thiessen: Trump must threaten China with ‘brain drain’ and ‘capital flight’ amid Hong Kong crackdown

“This is an end to Hong Kong’s autonomy and an end to Hong Kong’s freedom,” Thiessen added.

TOM COTTON SUGGESTS CHINESE STUDENTS SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO STUDY SCIENCES IN THE US

Shortly after China’s legislature endorsed a nationwide safety regulation for Hong Kong on Thursday, the United States, and governments of Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom issued a joint assertion arguing the laws would “curtail the Hong Kong individuals’s liberties.”

The New York Times reported Thursday the White House plans to cancel visas for 1000’s of Chinese graduate college students affiliated with Chinese universities tied to the People’s Liberation Army.

“President Trump’s going to have some big decisions to make, not just tomorrow,” Thiessen mentioned. “Tomorrow’s step one … But they have not carried out the safety regulation but.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s [Trump’s] going to have to send a message to [Chinese President] Xi Jinping that, look, if you launch a military crackdown … in Hong Kong, if you arrest the democracy leaders, if you ban these elections, we’re going to repeal the Hong Kong Policy Act. We’re going to take away the preferential trade status. We’re going to welcome Hong Kong people into the United States … you’re going to have brain drain and capital flight.”

“We’re going to welcome those people here, because those are the kinds of people we need to rebuild the post-COVID economy,” Thiessen mentioned. “If you don’t want them, we’ll take them.”

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.