Marc Short, Jared Kushner dismiss significance of NBA boycotts

The unprecedented decision by pro athletes to sit out games has sought to raise a sense of urgency in addressing issues of police brutality and racial justice. Many players of color have spoken in personal terms in regard to the shootings of Blake and other Black Americans at a time of anguish for many Americans.

Asked by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” if Pence supports the boycott, Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, said, “I don’t know that you’re going to see the administration weigh in on that one way or the other. In my mind, it’s absurd, it’s silly.”

He went on to criticize the NBA for its ties to China, and said he believed the administration shouldn’t speak out on the boycott “one way or the other.”

“If they want to protest, I don’t think we care,” he said.

Short later attempted to clarify his comments in an interview with MSNBC, saying that he was speaking in the context of his belief that the NBA hasn’t adequately criticized China’s authoritarian government despite doing business with the country “There is a contrast to the positions that they’ve been taking,” he said. Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, also downplayed the boycott, saying the league needs to turn slogans and signals to “actual action that’s going to solve the problem.” “I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the…

