Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

After breaking his arm in a crash throughout the 2020 MotoGP season-opener at Jerez last month, Marquez went through a preliminary surgical treatment two days later on as part of a brave resurgence effort at the 2nd round less than a week later on at the Spanish circuit.

Despite finishing FP3 and FP4 at the Andalusia Grand Prix, Marquez withdrew due to swelling on his arm and was anticipated to return to action for the Czech GP. However, the plate fitted to his arm had actually been stress-damaged throughout his effort to come back for the Andalusian GP and it broke when he attempted to open a window at his house in Spain.

This needed another operation to have a brand-new plate fitted, which ruled him out of the Czech GP and double-header inAustria Marquez was then anticipated to make his return for the San Marino Grand Prix in September for the very first of two Misano races followed by the Catalan GP.

However, healing on his best arm following the 2nd operation has actually been much slower than prepared for, and Honda has actually now validated that Marquez will be out for at least another two months.

“There has been a lot of talk about Marc’s recovery and the various deadlines, but from the first day after the second operation we have said that the only objective that exists is for him to be one hundred percent,” said Alberto Puig, Honda team manager.

“We …