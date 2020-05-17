Marc Maron ‘heartbroken and in complete shock’ after sudden death of director girlfriend Lynn Shelton

Comedian and actor Marc Maron has issued an announcement sharing his grief following the sudden death of his girlfriend, acclaimed director Lynn Shelton. Shelton, 54, died Friday from a beforehand undisclosed blood dysfunction.

Maron — whose Netflix present, Glow, was amongst Shelton’s many directing credit — mentioned his companion had been “ill” for every week in a statement to IndieWire. He additionally clarified that her death was not related to COVID-19.

“I have some awful news,” the 56-year-old WTF with Marc Maron podcast host wrote. “Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.”

Maron, who additionally starred in Shelton’s 2019 movie Sword of Trust, described himself as “leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock” over the loss, hailing his late girlfriend as a “beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist” with whom he was “starting a life.”



Shelton died on May 15 resulting from a blood dysfunction.

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well,” he continued. “It’s devastating. I’m leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t actually know methods to transfer ahead in this second. I wanted you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m simply making an attempt to let the individuals who have been essential to her know.

“She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

The couple had mentioned their plans for an additional movie collaboration in an IndieWire interview on May 7, only a week earlier than Shelton’s death.

Shelton — a mom of one whose directing credit additionally embrace episodes of Mad Men, New Girl, The Morning Show and the just lately launched Little Fires Everywhere, in addition to indie movies like Humpday, Touchy Feely and Your Sister’s Sister — was additionally mourned in posts from celeb collaborators and admirers like Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Mark Duplass and Mindy Kaling.

We misplaced our pricey pal Lynn Shelton. We made so many issues collectively. I want we had made extra. Her boundless artistic vitality and infectious spirit have been unequalled. She made me higher. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed one another. Like household. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020

