NCFM president Harry Crouch told CNN affiliate KCAL that Den Hollander had once been on the organization’s board but was removed after threatening Crouch.

“But I want to be real clear, he’s not a NCFM member. Why isn’t he? Because I threw him out five or six years ago, because he was a nut job,” Crouch told KCAL. He failed to respond to a CNN request for comment.

Prominent men’s rights activist killed

Angelucci was a prominent men’s rights activist and served since the vice president and board member of the NCFM, an organization that fights what they argue is legal discrimination against men. He received his law degree in 2000 and these year formed the Los Angeles chapter of the NCFM, serving as the chapter’s president until 2008, the organization said

A practicing attorney, Angelucci light emitting diode the organization’s 2008 lawsuit against California by which an appeals court held it is unconstitutional to exclude male victims from domestic violence services. More recently, that he and the NCFM won a case that argued the Selective Service Administration’s male-only military draft was unconstitutional. The ruling is currently under appeal.

Den Hollander had argued one case before Judge Salas in 2015 that similarly said the male-only military draft was unconstitutional. Salas sided against a part of Den Hollander’s arguments last spring, but in addition agreed with some of his claims and allowed the lawsuit to carry on.

Den Hollander exited the case in 2019 and told the law firm that picked it up that he was terminally ill

The NCFM said in a statement it had been deeply saddened by the attack on Salas’s family.

“We are deeply dismayed to hear that this senseless act was perpetrated by a self-described men’s rights activist and unequivocally denounce anyone who uses violence to intimidate and harm people,” said Harry Crouch, president of NCFM. “We offer our condolences and prayers to Judge Salas and the Anderl family.”