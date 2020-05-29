Marauding monkeys attack lab technician and steal Covid-19 tests 

A band of marauding monkeys has attacked a laboratory technician and stolen three Covid-19 take a look at samples, elevating fears they are going to infect themselves and then unfold the lethal illness to people.

The employee was attacked exterior a medical school in Meerut, northern India, whereas transporting samples from sufferers suspected of getting coronavirus. The monkeys ran off right into a residential space.

The worker is alleged to have been unhurt, however has angered officers after filming the aftermath of the attack, reasonably than making an attempt to retrieve the samples from the fleeing monkeys.

Monkeys can contract Covid-19 and then infect people, in accordance with scientists.

Some Indians have been apprehensive about catching the lethal virus from animals and it led to pet canine being launched onto the streets in the course of the begin of the pandemic.

Others noticed the humorous facet of the monkey attack, with the incident coming days after the Indian authorities detained a pigeon in Jammu & Kashmir on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.

“The nation wants to know if Pakistan has sent those monkeys to steal coronavirus samples,” joked one person on Twitter. “These are highly trained monkeys and very intelligent monkeys.”

In India, teams of monkeys are attacking individuals with growing regularity as they’re displaced from their pure habitats by city sprawl.

Their assaults can show lethal – notably for younger youngsters who’re weak to their highly effective bites.

In 2018, a 12-day-old child boy died after he was bitten by a monkey within the metropolis of Agra, residence of the Taj Mahal.