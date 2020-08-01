Marathon Petroleum to permanently close two U.S. oil refineries By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Robert Giatras fuels-up his vehicle at a Speedway filling station in Des Plaines, Illinois



By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Marathon Petroleum (N:-RRB- strategies to permanently close two little U.S. oil refineries in Martinez, California, and Gallup, New Mexico, the business stated, removing 800 tasks in action to lower fuels need.

The biggest U.S. refiner by volume had earlier idled the two centers following weak need due to COVID-19 break outs in the UnitedStates U.S. refiners usually idled about 20% of overall processing capability on falling lorry and flight.

Marathon stated it prepares to utilize the Martinez center as an oil- storage center and is assessing its future usage to produce eco-friendly diesel, a fuel made from market waste and utilized cookingoil Martinez is California’s fourth biggest refinery.

The business on Monday is anticipated to swing to a second-quarter loss of $1.75 per share, from a $1.73 per share revenue a year back, according to Refinitiv information.

Marathon is working out a sale of its Speedway filling station network, an offer that might bring in between $15 billion and $17 billion, Reuters reported last month.

Marathon shares traded at $3820 on Friday, down 38% year to date.

Marathon representative Sid Barth …