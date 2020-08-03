Marathon Petroleum Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com

©Reuters Marathon Petroleum Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing com – Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:-RRB- reported on Monday 2nd quarter that beat experts’ projections and revenue that disappointed expectations.

Marathon Petroleum revealed earnings per share of $-1.33 on revenue of $1520 B. Analysts surveyed byInvesting com prepared for EPS of $-1.74 on revenue of $2173 B.

Marathon Petroleum shares are down 36.6% from the start of the year, still down 45.15% from its 52 week high of $6965 set on October 29,2019 They are under-performing the which is up 1.25% from the start of the year.

Marathon Petroleum follows other significant Energy sector earnings this month

Marathon Petroleum’s report follows an earnings missed out on by Exxon Mobil on Friday, who reported EPS of $-0.7 on revenue of $3261 B, compared to projections EPS of $-0.61 on revenue of $3816 B.

Chevron had actually missed out on expectations on Friday with 2nd quarter EPS of $-1.59 on revenue of $1349 B, compared to anticipate for EPS of $-0.93 on revenue of $2187 B.

