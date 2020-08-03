Maradona, Omam-Biyik, Bell remember Tataw & Cameroon 1990

The Barcelona and Napoli legend admires the ex-Indomitable Lions skipper, who made history at the World Cup in Italy

Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has actually saluted his late Cameroon equivalent Stephen Tataw who passed away last Friday aged 57.

A right-back in his playing days, Tataw captained Cameroon at the 1990 and 1994 Fifa World Cup competitions.

At Italy 1990, he led a group that stunned then safeguarding champs Argentina 1-0 in their opening Group B match, thanks to a Francois-Omam Biyik second-half objective.

Posting an image of himself and Tataw on social networks right before the well-known match at the San Siro, Maradona saluted the ex-Cameroon skipper.

“Thirty years ago, with Stephen Tataw, captain of the “Indomitable Lions” of Cameroon at the 1990 World Cup. My respects to your family, may you rest in peace,” composed Maradona.

The 1990 finals were Cameroon’s 2nd look at the competition and Tataw assisted his colleagues in composing history as the very first African group to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

They were visited England, directly losing 3-2 after additional time, after declaring the scalps of Romania and Colombia enroute to the Last Eight.

However, most unforgettable for Cameroon at the competition was managing the shock triumph versus Maradona’s Argentina, and Omam-Biyik …