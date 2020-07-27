Mara Soriano: Celebs seek stolen teddy with dying mum’s last message

Image copyright

Mara Soriano states the teddy bear was stolen while she was moving into her brand-new flat.





“I love you so much, I’m proud of you. I’ll always be with you.”

These were amongst the last and just words that Mara Soriano’s mom, Marilyn, taped for her child.

Fitted inside a personalized teddy bear, the voice recording was offered to Ms Soriano as a Christmas present in 2017.

Less than 2 years later on, in June 2019, Ms Soriano’s mum passed away of cancer, aged simply53

At the touch of the bear’s paw, Ms Soriano, who resides in Vancouver, Canada, might hear her mum’s reassuring voice whenever she pleased.

But on Friday last week, Ms Soriano, 28, states those words were nabbed from her.

She states the bear was stolen while she and her fiancé were relocating to a brand-new flat.

Desperate to recuperate the valuable bear, Ms Soriano released an online appeal, which has actually now brought in the assistance of prominent stars such as Ryan Reynolds, George Stroumboulopoulos and Zach Braff.

‘Absolutely crushed’

Ms Soriano stated she and her fiancé were discharging their U-Haul van when she got a telephone call from a good friend who had actually remained in a cycling mishap.

Before hurrying to her pal’s help, she put the bag – a Herschel knapsack – down beside the van, however forgot to inform her fiancé where she had actually left it.

In the couple of minutes she left the bag ignored, it had actually disappeared.

She later on examined security video footage, which revealed a male leaving with the bag.

Ms Soriano informed the BBC she was “absolutely crushed” when she found the bag had actually gone missing out on.

“I couldn’t believe I was so dumb to have let such a thing happen,” she stated. “The knapsack included a lot of our crucial files and an iPad, a Nintendo Switch, my mum’s red Mickey Mouse wallet and, most significantly, her teddy bear.

“I’ve simply been kicking myself given that the theft, I understand it’s ridiculous, however it seems like I lost my mum all over once again.”

‘The last tip of the mum I understood’

Ms Soriano stated her mum was identified with cancer in 2010, when she was aged 18.

For 7 years, her condition seemed steady, however in 2018, “she simply kept getting sicker and sicker”, Ms Soriano stated.

Her mum offered her the bear as a present in December 2017 after she transferred to Vancouver from Toronto.

Mara Soriano and her mum Marilyn, who passed away in June2019





For Ms Soriano, who pertained to Canada from the Philippines as a kid, “the bear was the last reminder of the mum I grew up with, before she became my mum with cancer”.

Ms Soriano dressed the bear in her mum’s signature clothing – a red and white gown with a white jean coat – and kept it on her desk.

Celebrities sign up with the hunt

Ms Soriano’s appeal for assistance has actually gone viral, with Canadian media outlets and world-famous stars pitching in.

Ryan Reynolds, the Canadian-American star who stars in Deadpool, has actually used a $5,000 (₤ 3,881) benefit for the return of the bear.

In a tweet, Canadian TELEVISION speaker George Stroumboulopoulos devoted to match Mr Reynolds’s benefit.

“I NEED THIS BEAR TO COME HOME!!!!!!” tweeted Zach Braff, who played JD in the United States funny series Scrubs.

Ms Soriano has actually dispersed missing out on posters near her house and Vancouver Police has issued an appeal on Twitter.

But since Monday, Ms Soriano stated she was yet to discover the bear, regardless of encountering a couple of leads.

For now, the unbearable wait goes on. “I’m hearing dumpster trucks outside and my heart is just sinking,” Ms Soriano stated.