MAQB: Tom Brady already making Bucs teammates more confident

FLORIDA– Yup, that’s right. A great deal of Florida today, from Tampa toFort Lauderdale I’m concluding my camp trip, so let’s dive in …

Kim Klement- U.S.A. TODAY Sports (Brady); Evan Habeeb- U.S.A. TODAY Sports (Thomas); Vincent Carchietta- U.S.A. TODAY Sports (Jones)

• One thing that constantly showed up when I was with the Bucs the last 2 days: how Tom Brady is instilling self-confidence in the group’s more youthful ability men. From Scottie Miller to O.J. Howard, the coaches and front workplace are seeing dives they had not formerly, a minimum of in part as an outcome of Brady’s existence. And as I heard this, I kept considering how, in New England, ability gamers would get here from somewhere else and, if they clicked with Brady early, quite rapidly install huge numbers.Randy Moss Wes Welker.Chris Hogan Danny Woodhead. And on and on. Now, that ought to be operating in reverse, with Brady pertaining to them instead of those men pertaining to him. It’s one factor to think that when we get to September, a lot of great gamers will be much better than they were in the past.

• Great results for the NFL over the last couple weeks, on the COVID-19 front. Over the nine-day duration fromAug 12-20, the league administered 23,260 tests to gamers, and had no– that’s right, no– positives return. And the variety of gamers league-wide, with 2,600 or two of them in camp, on the COVID-19 reserve list is down to 3. Now, brand-new aspects will be presented into the environment over the coming weeks. The …