Maps show UK pavements not wide enough for social distancing – in pictures | World news

Spatial evaluation by Esri UK has discovered that the majority pavements across the nation are lower than three metres wide, making it troublesome for pedestrians to stay 2 metres aside and comply with authorities pointers for social distancing. Using measurements from Ordnance Survey, Esri UK has created a map of all pavement widths, discovering that solely 30% of Great Britain’s pavements are at the least three metres wide, 36% are between 2 and three metres and 34% are lower than 2 metres wide