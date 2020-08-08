Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets 08/07/20 – Odds and NHL Betting Trends

by Odds Shark (@OddsShark)– Sponsored Post

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ season depends upon getting rid of another blown three-goal lead and breaking a long losing streak in the back end of successive video games.

Despite a defeat that pressed them within one loss of an early removal from the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Maple Leafs are the -130 preferred versus the +110 Columbus Blue Jackets with a 5.5-goal overall on the NHL odds for Friday at sportsbooks kept track of by Odds Shark.com.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets|OddsShark Matchup Report

Toronto is 1-13 in its last 14 video games when it played the previous day and has actually not won the 2nd leg of a back-to-back considering that March 20,2019 The Blue Jackets are 7-4 this season when using no rest, with the overall reviewing at betting sites in 6 of those 11 back-end matches.

The Maple Leafs are likewise 0-6 in their last 6 video games as a -125 to -150 moneyline favorite. The overall reviewed in 4 of those matches.

Columbus entered a position to clinch the best-of-five certifying round series with a four-goal resurgence for a 4-3 overtime win in Game 3 onThursday Pierre-Luc Dubois topped off the win with a hat-trick objective at 18: 24 of the sudden-victory session.

The defeat on Thursday has in fact served to increase the Maple Leafs’ betting worth. Making great on that …