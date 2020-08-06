Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets 08/06/20 – Odds and NHL Betting Trends

by Odds Shark (@OddsShark)– Sponsored Post

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their longest UNDER streak of the fiscal year as they start the front end of a back-to-back– a circumstance they frequently discover to their taste.

The Maple Leafs are -150 house favourites with the Columbus Blue Jackets returning as +130 underdogs with a 5.5-goal overall on the NHL odds for Thursday at sportsbooks kept an eye on by Odds Shark.com. Toronto, which is the designated away group at Scotiabank Arena, is 10-10 in its last 20 video games as a -150 or much deeper preferred. Columbus is 5-3 in its last 8 championship game as an underdog, with the overall completing UNDER 6 times.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets|OddsShark Matchup Report

However, over the last 2 seasons Toronto is 13 -7 when likewise slated to play the next day. The overall has actually reviewed in 11 of those 20 matches atsports betting sites Columbus is 10-10 over its last 20 such video games, with the overall completing UNDER 12 times.

Toronto connected the best-of-five NHL certifying round series with a 3-0 success on Tuesday, marking their 5th successive UNDER. The result broke a four-game losing streak in matches where they closed as a favourite of -150 or much deeper into minus cash.

It took more than 90 minutes of attempting prior to the Maple Leafs lastly scored their very first objective of the series …