Maple Down Weighted Blanket for Adult & Kids 10 lbs Heavy Blanket, 41″x60″, 7-Layer Cooling Weighted Blanket, 100% Cotton with Glass Beads, Body Weight Between 80lbs – 110lbs(Light Gray)

【NEW DESIGN & ADVANCED SEWING TECHNOLOGY】The professional and high-quality production line has a history of 28 years, and the QC team will gradually check the blankets during the production process. A 7-layer thick blanket is designed to comfortably surround your body and form your shape. Apply a higher stitch density to increase the strength of the blanket and prevent the glass beads from moving through the stitch.

【PREMIUM MATERIAL】Ultra-soft and breathable cotton casing for better temperature control. Hypoallergenic, Micro size glass beads promise lower noise and uniform weight distribution. Cotton Duvet Cover and Minky Dot Cover are available in Maple Down and highly recommended for easy clean.

【SMALLER SIZE GLASS BEADS & CARE INSTRUCTION】Only 1 MM glass beads in diameter. This provides more uniform pressure for each pocket and guarantees a better quality of sleep. Maple Down weighted blanket can be cleaned in wash machine on gentle with 30°C water and then flat air drying.

【SELECT THE RIGHT SIZE】Choose the blanket that weighs about 10% of your body weight. 15 lbs weight is intended for adults weighing about 150 lbs. Please note, A twin, queen or king size weighted blanket is much smaller than regular blankets of corresponding size. Size 60”x80” may be narrow for people like tossing and turning on bed. Children under 5 years old are NOT allowed to use.

【BUY WITH CONFIDENCE】We love YOU as our Family! We offer a best after-sale service with 3-YEAR FREE WARRANTY(shipping label not included). Our weighted blankets with removable covers are the perfect gift for weddings, birthdays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas.