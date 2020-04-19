Maple and pink cava cocktail recipe 

You can, as a matter of fact, make use of any type of champagne below, yet the most effective one I discover is a completely dry (brut) rosé cava; its crisp flavour is an aluminum foil to the delicious syrup, and the pink color includes a radiance to the beverage.
Prep time: 5 mins
MAKES
one
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
- 1 tsp syrup
- Cold pink cava, to cover up
- 1 fresh raspberry, redcurrant or strawberry, to garnish (optional)
APPROACH
- Pour a little tsp of syrup right into a sparkling wine groove and top up with chilly pink cava.
- If you have a raspberry, redcurrant or strawberry it looks great bobbing around ahead.