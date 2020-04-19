Maple and pink cava cocktail recipe 

You can, as a matter of fact, make use of any type of champagne below, yet the most effective one I discover is a completely dry (brut) rosé cava; its crisp flavour is an aluminum foil to the delicious syrup, and the pink color includes a radiance to the beverage.

Prep time: 5 mins

MAKES

one

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

1 tsp syrup

Cold pink cava, to cover up

1 fresh raspberry, redcurrant or strawberry, to garnish (optional)

APPROACH