Maple and pecan cookies recipe

The flavour of syrup and pecan is a timeless mix, and an ideal collaboration in these gloriously buttery deals with.
Prep time: 15 mins, plus 1 hr cooling|Cooking time: 12-15 mins
MAKES
18-24
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
- 225 g saltless butter, softened
- 100 g soft brown sugar
- 1 egg, gently defeated
- 100 ml syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 360 g ordinary flour
- 1/4 tsp great salt
- 100 g pecan fifty percents, approximately cut
- 1-2 tablespoon demerara sugar
TECHNIQUE
- Beat the butter and sugar till pale and cosy. Add the egg, syrup and vanilla and defeat well.
- Add the flour, salt and three-quarters of the nuts. Beat on reduced rate– or mix with a wood spoon– till the mix is simply incorporated and integrates right into a dough. Don’ t mix greater than is required.
- Divide the dough in fifty percent and form right into 2 discs. Wrap in stick movie and cool for a minimum of a hr or approximately 2 weeks.
- To cook, pre-heat the stove to 160 C/140 C follower/Gas 3 and line a cooking sheet with cooking paper– you will most likely require to prepare these in sets.
- Take one disc of dough out of the refrigerator and location in between 2 sheets of cooking parchment. Roll bent on a density of 1cm. Using a cutter or glass dipped in flour, destroy forms and transfer to the cooking sheet as you go. Gather with each other excess dough, roll and destroy even more forms. Repeat till the dough is consumed.
- Top each form with several of the scheduled pecans and gently push them in, after that spray with the demerara.
- Bake for 12 to 15 mins till light gold at the sides. Leave on the cooking sheet for 5 mins after that move to a cake rack to cool down entirely. These will certainly maintain for approximately 5 days in a secured container.