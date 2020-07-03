Map of Australia without Victoria goes viral after Melbourne enters second coronavirus lockdown

Victoria has been brutally reduce out off a brand new map of Australia that is gone viral on-line – as Melbourne begins its second coronavirus lockdown.

The state has recorded 289 new instances since Monday, with 36 north Melbourne suburbs have now been locked right down to comprise the outbreak.

The lockdown will final for 4 weeks and got here into pressure from 11.59pm on Wednesday, with locals urged to keep away from any non-essential journey.

The map which has been shared virtually 1,000 occasions on Facebook, reveals the entire of Australia however an empty house has been left between NSW and Tasmania.

Victoria has been brutally reduce out of a viral map of Australia as Melbourne begins its second coronavirus lockdown

‘Please obtain the brand new map of Australia,’ the publish learn.

Many thought the edited map was hilarious whereas others slammed the image as inappropriate.

‘I’ve all the time wished this precise image tattooed on me, assume I’ll get it carried out,’ one individual mentioned.

‘Why not get rid of Tassie whereas we’re at it?’ one other joked.

‘Not humorous we’re caught with it by way of no fault of our personal,’ one mentioned.

People line up for a testing website in Melbourne on Thursday (pictured). Those dwelling within the coronavirus scorching spots will solely be capable to depart for meals, work, faculty, care and train

Officials are seen screening passengers off the Melbourne to Sydney prepare at Central Station on Thursday (pictured) after one lady arrived whereas nonetheless awaiting COVID-19 take a look at outcomes

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 8,001 New South Wales: 3,211 Victoria: 2,303 Queensland: 1,067 Western Australia: 611 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 108 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 8,001 RECOVERED: 7,090 CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 911 DEATHS: 104

‘How is that this humorous? People are getting sick,’ somebody wrote.

It comes after the Victorian authorities re-imposed stay-at-home orders for 36 suburbs in ten postcodes after recording 212 new instances of the lethal virus in three days.

But the virus has already left the embattled metropolis and unfold throughout Australia, with an contaminated man travelling to Sydney and going to work at a Woolworths in Balmain.

Another contaminated individual spent two weeks in resort quarantine in Melbourne earlier than travelling to Darwin.

After simply 4 weeks of freedom, these residents will likely be banned from leaving their properties aside from work and faculty, meals procuring, giving care and day by day train.

Restaurants, gyms, pubs and all different non-essential companies within the suburbs should as soon as once more shut their doorways. Affected companies will likely be compensated with a authorities money grant of $5,000.

Residents from the ten postcodes won’t be allowed to go on vacation and the federal government will announce a help bundle for affected tourism companies on Friday.

Police will likely be imposing the orders with random car checks just like random breath exams and can dish out on-the-spot fines.

Premier Daniel Andrews mentioned the lockdown was ‘deeply painful’ and ‘damaging for companies’ however insisted that it was crucial.

‘If we do not take these steps now we will likely be locking down each postcode,’ he mentioned.

Police pull automobiles apart at a checkpoint within the locked-down suburb of Broadmeadows in Melbourne on July 2 (pictured)

This map reveals the suburbs which will likely be topic to stay-at-home orders from Wednesday at 11.59pm after a spike in coronavirus instances

In Victoria there are 415 lively instances with 20 sufferers in hospital and 4 in intensive care.

On Thursday alone, 77 new instances have been found – the largest quantity for the reason that peak of the pandemic on March 31.

Of the 77 new instances, 13 are linked to outbreaks, 37 have been detected by way of routine testing and 27 additional instances are underneath investigation.

Most of the instances are in virus hotspots, in line with Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

‘One of the problems is folks do transfer round somewhat bit. Obviously now, with the restrictions in pressure, folks ought to be limiting their motion to the fullest extent doable.’

A well being employee is seen giving out a coronavirus take a look at in Melbourne on Thursday (pictured) after 36 suburbs have been placed on lockdown