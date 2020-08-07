Many Reddit communities vandalized with pro-Trump content, possibly due to compromised moderator accounts

A variety of subreddits were taken control of and vandalized on Friday, possibly as part of a collaborated project. Hackers apparently published messages or altered a subreddit’s style in assistance of President DonaldTrump

.

“An investigation is underway related to a series of vandalized communities,” a Reddit representative stated in a declaration to The Verge “It appears the source of the attacks were compromised moderator accounts. We are working to lock down those accounts and restore impacted communities.”

It’s uncertain today how the accounts werecompromised A post on r/subredditdrama noted lots of subreddits that were impacted, and many were rather popular, consisting of r/CFB, r/food, r/Japan, r/nfl, r/podcasts, and r/space. It appears that subreddits remain in the procedure of reverting back to typical, and some mediators have posted messages keeping in mind that their subreddit was compromised.

The attack on Reddit marks another minute in a significantly stressing pattern of social networks accounts being pirated. Twitter fell victim to an extraordinary hack in mid-July, leading to a few of the social media’s most …