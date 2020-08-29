Many Quad-City seniors have been isolated for months by the pandemic. CASI advocates are here to help. | Local

They are a brand-new crop of very first responders.

When the coronavirus pandemic initially struck early this year, many Americans stayed at home. Slowly, services resumed, many individuals returned to work and some regular returned.

But that hasn’t been the case for many who are senior. The health dangers related to COVID-19 are just expensive for those over 65.

The Davenport- based CASI –Center for Active Seniors Inc — has been keeping older Quad-Citians active for almost 50 years. But the pandemic put brand-new needs on the CASI personnel, specifically its Senior Advocates.

For circumstances, how do you fill prescriptions online if you do not have a computer system or cellular phone? How do you participate in a virtual visit with your medical professional or order groceries for shipment?

The sensations of seclusion produced by separation from household can not be eased by a Skype see or Zoom conference when you’re not geared up with the innovation or the knowledge to utilize it.

“This pandemic has definitely brought new challenges to our team,” stated Harvey Wiley, among CASI’s 6 senioradvocates “There was a huge and quick knowing curve on our end to ensure that we understood how to run the (virtual) programs prior to …