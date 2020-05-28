Things are quieter now. As the R quantity has decreased so too has exercise on the ICU, with fewer sufferers being referred to us and, now just under full capability, mattress areas are beginning to grow to be out there.

But we’re solely slightly below full capability and nonetheless very busy with some option to go earlier than we get to some extent the place we’re again to regular. Nevertheless, we’re beginning to see a means out of this and spirits at work are rebounding.

We’ve been lucky that none of my quick crew have been critically sick. I do know, nevertheless, that throughout London and the nation key employee employees have been taken critically sick and worse, but as far as I’m conscious, not from right here.

The hospital continues to be very a lot retaining a detailed eye on PPE shares, but we now appear to have settled to a single line of provide which everyone seems to be pleased with, and so anxieties about PPE appear to have evaporated.

While the temper inside the hospital has grow to be extra optimistic, there nonetheless stays a number of anxiousness and frustration about how severely people are taking the present and altering phrases of the lockdown.

It’s troublesome being advised we are able to spend time exterior whereas concurrently being advised to solely exit if it’s completely needed, and the shortage of readability does make NHS employees very uneasy.

While people are nonetheless behaving effectively in grocery store queues and stepping out into the site visitors if passing on the pavement, there at the moment are so many people in London parks and alongside the river banks that it’s unattainable to keep up social distancing. Many people see this pandemic as over, but it really isn’t.