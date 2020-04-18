Many Instacart shoppers reportedly still waiting on safety kits the company promised

Some employees for grocery supply platform Instacart are still waiting on the safety kits the company promised two weeks in the past, in response to a new report in Wired. And, in response to shoppers Wired spoke with, the course of to obtain the kits was complicated and cumbersome.

Instacart mentioned March 29th it might distribute hand sanitizer to all its full-service shoppers, most of whom are impartial contractors. On April 2nd, the company mentioned the shoppers would get “health and safety kits” that included a reusable face masks, hand sanitizer, and a thermometer. Workers have been to order the kits by means of an inside Instacart web site.

But in response to Wired, employees mentioned the web site was complicated to navigate, and left them unsure of when or if the kits would arrive. The company advised Wired it had restricted the day by day variety of orders allowed in order that it might have the ability to confirm everybody making use of was a reliable Instacart employee.

An Instacart spokesperson mentioned in a press release emailed to The Verge on Saturday that the company was “singularly focused on the health and safety of our shopper community,” and was working with well being officers to take obligatory precautions.

“Our teams have proactively secured personal protective equipment for the Instacart shopper community including health and safety kits of face masks and thermometers, as well as worked with a third-party to manufacture hand sanitizer,” the spokesperson mentioned. “We began shipping these items over the last two weeks and are moving quickly to get them in the hands of Instacart shoppers.”

The kits apparently began arriving for some shoppers:

Today’s the first day some Instacart employees are receiving their PPE kits (masks, hand sanitizer and thermometer) and the reactions are priceless pic.twitter.com/7Cnf08G2X5 — Sarah Clarke #deleteinstacart (@Sarah___Clarke) April 18, 2020

Instacart introduced on March ninth it was giving 14 days of paid depart to any part-time employees or shoppers who had been identified with COVID-19 or who have been put into necessary quarantine, later extending that benefit through May 8th. It additionally launched a bonus program and extra promotions for full-service shoppers to earn extra primarily based on regional demand.

Instacart shoppers staged a one-day work stoppage March 30th to protest what they seen as unsafe working circumstances, and demanded the company not solely present private protecting gear for shoppers however hazard pay as effectively.

The company said last month it was hiring 300,000 new shoppers as a result of the overwhelming demand for grocery supply throughout the coronavirus pandemic.