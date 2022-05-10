RPA: Board: member, RA: Defense: former: Deputy Minister Artak Zakaryan said Facebook: Post:

Bayramov, as Nikol’s witness, reaffirmed all the fears of the patriotic Armenians gathered in France Square. According to Azeri Foreign Minister Bayramov, Nikol in Brussels not only agreed to leave Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, but also to hand over seven settlements on the border with Armenia to the Turks.

Many heroic boys were killed to liberate and keep those settlements.

If the Armenian people allow the Nikolai junta to hand them over, tomorrow our citizens will be taken prisoner at every step, and our villages and roads will continue to be shelled by the Turks.

Armenia should win without Nikol. There is no other option.