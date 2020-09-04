Many groups asking Rep. Scott Perry educate himself after comments over systemic racism

Many groups are speaking up after Congressman Scott Perry questioned systemic racism at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of York conference.

Rep Perry asked,”What is systemic? That means there’s a ‘system of.’ Well, if there’s a system, somebody had to create that system. I don’t know who in our country is doing that.”

Rep Perry’s remark remains in action to across the country demonstrations triggered by current police-involved shootings, which lots of people think, shows systemic racism.

“To say that the United States falls into that category of ‘systemic,’ that belies the fact that we had a war among the United States over that issue, to cleanse our country of that issue,” Rep Perry stated.

“Systemic racism became more prevalent after the Civil War,” Chad Baker, Chair of the Democratic Party of York County, stated.

